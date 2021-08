In related news, Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers, now says vaccines should be required for teachers. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday that the country is at a “fork in the road” when it comes to opening schools amid a resurgent coronavirus wave. “We're clearly at a fork in the road in this country,” Cardona said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “You're either going to help students be in school in-person and be safe, or the decisions you make will hurt students. While I understand the argument around not wanting to wear masks because we're fatigued, without question student safety and staff safety come first.” (Greene, 8/8)