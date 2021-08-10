Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Editorial: 70 years ago, Norton made civil rights history

Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorton, a coalfield town with a population that is 90% white, seems an unlikely place for a civil rights milestone, and yet it is. It also has never gotten full credit for that milestone — the first integrated Little League Baseball in the South. Norton did more than integrate its Little League Baseball teams 70 years ago this summer; it also defiantly stood up to others in Virginia who insisted Norton kick its Black players off the team.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League Baseball#Civil Rights#The Virginia Cavalcade#Lions#Boosters#The Junior Woman S Club#Norton Little League#Confederacy#Confederate#Norton High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Nevada StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Destructive Tornado in Nevada History

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
Pocahontas County, WVpocahontastimes.com

Fifty Years Ago

Mayor Guy Fultz does not want to see our people leave this area, but if they need employment he has information on some job openings in warehouse work and typists and stenographers positions with the CIA in the Washington area. The warehouse and packing work requires strong and able bodied people. Advancement opportunities are good.
Topeka, KSkansasreflector.com

Reflecting on the civil rights trail

Selma, Memphis, Little Rock, Montgomery and Topeka: The city names alone are a roadmap of the nation’s struggle for equality in terms of voting rights, educational opportunity, and jobs. These landmark cities are also on the U.S. civil rights trail. Joining Tim Carpenter on the Kansas Reflector podcast is Lee...
Topeka, KSkansasreflector.com

Southern cities epicenter of civil rights history, flanked by Topeka and D.C.

TOPEKA — The roadmap of America’s struggle for civil rights runs through southern hotspots of Selma, Memphis, Jackson, Little Rock, Montgomery, Greensboro and Birmingham while extending to the western outpost of Topeka and northern crossroads of Washington, D.C. The collage of sit-ins, protest marches, violent assaults, school walkouts, freedom rides...
Pocahontas County, WVpocahontastimes.com

Seventy-Five Years Ago

– – – Major N. G. Payne, of Roanoke, Va., late of the Marine Corps, saw a panther in Watoga State Park a few weeks ago. Passing about dusk near where some picnickers had made a fire and eaten their supper, the Major hear a noise in the bushes, not unlike the purring of a house cat, but of much greater volume. After passing on for a few rods he looked back, and distinctly saw a large panther where the fire had been. He had seen mountain lions before, and he recognized this large varmint as a panther.
Politicsalextimes.com

Your Views: Don’t rename Lee Street

The campaign to change the name of Lee Street ignores a great deal of history. As a long-time resident of South Lee Street, I think it is important that this history be understood. Lee Street was not named for Robert E. Lee but for the Lee family. Harry “Lighthorse” Lee,...
Alabama Statebirminghamtimes.com

U.S. Civil Rights Trail Companion Book Showcases Alabama’s History

Lee Sentell was in college when he personally heard the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. It was during the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march, on the night before King delivered his famous “How Long? Not Long” speech on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol. King spoke...
Virginia StateRichmond.com

Virginia to allow law professors, out-of-state attorneys to represent tenants facing eviction

Bracing for a crush of eviction cases, Virginia took an unusual step this week. An emergency order from the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia indefinitely authorized out-of-state attorneys, as well as law professors from accredited state colleges and universities, to provide free representation to tenants facing eviction. In virtually every other circumstance, lawyers must be licensed to practice in Virginia to represent clients in the commonwealth’s courtrooms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy