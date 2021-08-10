Editorial: 70 years ago, Norton made civil rights history

– – – Major N. G. Payne, of Roanoke, Va., late of the Marine Corps, saw a panther in Watoga State Park a few weeks ago. Passing about dusk near where some picnickers had made a fire and eaten their supper, the Major hear a noise in the bushes, not unlike the purring of a house cat, but of much greater volume. After passing on for a few rods he looked back, and distinctly saw a large panther where the fire had been. He had seen mountain lions before, and he recognized this large varmint as a panther.