Children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for vaccine in September, Avula announces

SAN DIEGO – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the number of children getting infected with the much more contagious delta variant is rising along with it. Children 12 and under still aren’t eligible for a vaccine, but public health officials say one could be coming for 6- to 12-year-olds, possibly as early as this fall. Although children appear less likely to become severely ill from COVID-19, some 4.3 million children have tested positive for the virus since the onset of the pandemic, including nearly 94,000 new cases in the past week, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.