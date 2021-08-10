Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for vaccine in September, Avula announces

By Sabrina Moreno
Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine next month, the state’s vaccine coordinator said Tuesday as cases continue to spike. Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, announced the long-awaited development in a call with reporters on Tuesday, noting how the more than 700,000 kids given eligibility status could change the conversation around schools reopening and boost Virginia’s vaccination rates. The 5-to-11 age group accounts for the largest population chunk of children in Virginia.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Race And Ethnicity#Cdc#Vaccinations#Kaiser Family Foundation#Covid#Vdh#Biocomplexity Institute#Asians#Black Virginians#Hispanics#Latino#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
AL.com

CDC: All pregnant women should get COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
Douglas County, NEKETV.com

'Could be outbreaks in school,' Doctors weigh in on rising COVID-19 cases of grade school age children

Once thought to be the least vulnerable in the pandemic, children, ages 5 to 9 are now getting COVID-19 at alarming rates. "It is true that most children, if they are infected, will not become severely ill but the key word there is 'most' and if it's your child that is the one that is severely ill, it is a very large impact for something that is preventable," said CHI Health infectious disease Dr. David Quimby.
Fayetteville, AR5newsonline.com

Parents lying about children’s age to get COVID vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Medical Arts Pharmacy in Fayetteville, some Arkansas parents have been lying about their child’s age to get vaccinated ahead of the new school year. Parents are lying to protect their kids from coronavirus, as they attempt to get their children vaccinated before they’re old enough...
Kidssdpb.org

Health Officials Encourage Vaccinations For Eligible School Children

The COVID-19 delta variant is on the rise as children prepare for a new school year. South Dakota medical experts said that makes vaccinations even more important. Dr. Michael Wilde is the chief medical officer for Sanford Health. He said vaccinating children over twelve can protect other students. “There are...
Kidsfox5sandiego.com

Should kids get vaccinated when eligible? ‘Of course they should,’ Rady Children’s doctor says

SAN DIEGO – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the number of children getting infected with the much more contagious delta variant is rising along with it. Children 12 and under still aren’t eligible for a vaccine, but public health officials say one could be coming for 6- to 12-year-olds, possibly as early as this fall. Although children appear less likely to become severely ill from COVID-19, some 4.3 million children have tested positive for the virus since the onset of the pandemic, including nearly 94,000 new cases in the past week, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Madison, WIwpr.org

UW Health To Study COVID-19 Vaccine In Younger Children

UW Health will be participating in a clinical trial of the Moderna vaccine for the remaining group of children not yet eligible to get a shot. On Friday, enrollment will begin for children 6 months to 11 years old. The 14-month study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Healthbeavercountyradio.com

Highmark Health, AHN Announce New COVID-19 Vaccination and Masking Requirements for Employees; Expect All Eligible Staff to be Vaccinated by September 30

Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) officials today announced new steps the organization is taking to drive higher levels of COVID-19 vaccination among its 43,000+ employees. To date, approximately 73% of AHN’s 21,000 employees have been fully vaccinated and Highmark Health’s goal is to achieve a 100% vaccination rate for all eligible employees across the enterprise by the end of September.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy