Children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for vaccine in September, Avula announces
Kids ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine next month, the state’s vaccine coordinator said Tuesday as cases continue to spike. Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, announced the long-awaited development in a call with reporters on Tuesday, noting how the more than 700,000 kids given eligibility status could change the conversation around schools reopening and boost Virginia’s vaccination rates. The 5-to-11 age group accounts for the largest population chunk of children in Virginia.richmond.com
Comments / 0