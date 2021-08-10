Cancel
Xbox 360 Remaster Stealth Released on Xbox One

Cover picture for the articleXbox One users just got a remaster of a game from 2006, courtesy of a new stealth release. Back in 2006, Telltale Games -- the studio that would go on to create The Walking Dead, Wolf Among Us, and many more hits -- released Sam & Max Save the World. Like its other games, it was a graphic adventure game and a pioneer for episodic games. Obviously, the game is based on Steve Purell's comic book series, Sam & Max, and follows the title characters Sam and Max. At the time, the game was largely well-received, but not enough to be considered a critical hit nor was it a commercial hit. That said, last year it returned, via a remaster, and on the Nintendo Switch and PC. And as of today, it's now available on the Xbox One as well.

