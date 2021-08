It was astonishing to read the near full-page ad in the July 29, Independent. The ad refers to the long-known organic and heavy-metal contamination on the old Lucky site, the area now approved for Eden Housing. “Save Livermore Downtown” said in their ad, “LEAVE THE CONTAMINATION BEHIND.” That is exactly what it said. The ad goes on to say that the contaminated site should be turned into a ‘park.’ That ad implies that families and children could safely gather on the contaminated soil. I spent my career as a chemist, protecting the safety of our drinking water from organic chemical contamination and monitoring the clean-up of toxic sites.