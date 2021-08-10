Long Beach Towne Center invites the public to a free summer music performance featuring local band ‘Felice Hernandez’

Long Beach Towne Center, an open-air lifestyle center in the heart of Long Beach, California, invites the community to a summer music performance featuring talented local entertainer Felice Hernandez Schaeffer, a chameleon of contemporary music. A proficient singer, Felice captivates audiences with her own spin on classic dance hits from all eras. Held at the shopping center on Saturday, August 14th, the performance is FREE and open to the public. It is part of Long Beach Towne Center’s weekly music series taking place each Saturday evening throughout the month of August.