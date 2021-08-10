Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY At 705 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Spring Ridge to Churchtown to Willow Street, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Ephrata, Lititz, Mount Joy, New Holland, Manheim, East Petersburg, Akron, Leola, Salunga-Landisville, Denver, Reamstown, Rothsville, Marietta, Adamstown, Brickerville, Terre Hill, Churchtown, Leacock and Bareville. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 275 to 295. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH