Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus, southeastern Mecklenburg and northwestern Union Counties through 745 PM EDT At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Uptown Charlotte, or near Mint Hill. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include East Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Indian Trail, Stallings, Harrisburg, Lake Park, Hemby Bridge, University City and Reedy Creek Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH