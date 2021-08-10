Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Texas and southeastern Cimarron Counties through 630 PM CDT At 604 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Griggs, or 19 miles north of Stratford, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Griggs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0