Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Paulding The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Paulding County in west central Ohio * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 706 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paulding, or 14 miles southwest of Defiance, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Paulding, Oakwood, Grover Hill, Melrose, Latty, Cecil, Broughton, Worstville, Arthur, Charloe and Briceton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH