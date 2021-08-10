Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Cecil; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Harford County in northern Maryland Northwestern Cecil County in northeastern Maryland Northern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 704 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stewartstown to near Fallston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bel Air North, Fallston, Jarrettsville, Octoraro, Conowingo, Rock Springs, Pylesville, Darlington, Cardiff, Norrisville, Scarboro, Forest Hill, Chrome Hill, Street, Rocks and Whiteford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH