Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lafayette, northeastern Jefferson, northeastern Taylor, Madison, western Lowndes and Brooks Counties through 815 PM EDT At 708 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Valdosta to near Mayo. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mayo, Madison, Quitman, Valdosta, Lake Park, Hahira, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Greenville, Morven, Barwick, Lee, Grooverville, Hamburg, Buckville, Pinetta, Lovett, Nankin, Empress and Clyattville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH