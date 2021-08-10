Yankees: Gio Urshela’s ‘setback’ is huge problem after performance vs Royals

You could take one look at the New York Yankees‘ situation and blame their offensive struggles on injuries and COVID absences. That’s the easy way out, however. This lineup STILL has Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and Joey Gallo. The starting rotation continues to keep them in every game possible, with top prospect Luis Gil the latest to dazzle and give the offense chance after chance after chance to simply … score one run. One. That’s it. Jameson Taillon registered another quality start on Monday night with no run support as well.