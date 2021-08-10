Cancel
Preview: Glitchpunk Is Throwback Open World Anarchy with a Neon Veneer

By Antal Bokor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI searched Glitchpunk’s Steam page for any reference to early Grand Theft Auto games, specifically the first two, but I’m surprised to find no mention. That’s because, if you’re at all familiar with those early top-down version of Grand Theft Auto, you’ll find lots that’s familiar with Glitchpunk. Glitchpunk is...

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

#Open World Games#Grand Theft Auto#Early Access
