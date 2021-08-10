Rain increases this week, and trouble could be brewing in the tropics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our forecast is taking some twists and turns, but it comes down to this: the chance for rain will increase from what it has been starting Wednesday. A few showers are possible this evening. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 75 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy. Some dry spots are possible. We’ll warm to as high as 94 degrees before the storms start.