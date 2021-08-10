Antonio Faravelli in Switzerland with his wine
Great success at the Golf Club dei Laghi in Travedona-Monate, in the province of Varese. Despite an interruption due to thunderstorms, the GDG Challenge race was then resumed and much fought by the numerous participating golfers, the wines all very appreciated: to bring them the owner of Cantine Vitea, Antonio Faravelli, who was then invited to a very important tournament in Switzerland by some participants in the race.www.tennisworldusa.org
