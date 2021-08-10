Cancel
Antonio Faravelli in Switzerland with his wine

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Great success at the Golf Club dei Laghi in Travedona-Monate, in the province of Varese. Despite an interruption due to thunderstorms, the GDG Challenge race was then resumed and much fought by the numerous participating golfers, the wines all very appreciated: to bring them the owner of Cantine Vitea, Antonio Faravelli, who was then invited to a very important tournament in Switzerland by some participants in the race.

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

