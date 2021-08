The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Here are five players to keep an eye on. The stakes in the preseason are lower than the ones in the regular season. After all, a win (or a loss) doesn’t count in the standings. However, it is still important for a myriad of reasons. The coaching staff wants to see how certain players perform against NFL-caliber competition. Rookies will take the field for the first time. Finally, players on the fringe will have a shot to make an impression. This is true for all the teams and not just the Jags.