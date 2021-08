Jalen Johnson is the newest member of the Atlanta Haws. The Duke small forward went to the Hawks as the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Clearly, the Hawks are trying to surround Trae Young with solid players on rookie contracts so that they can bolster the squad with bigger stars in the offseason. Johnson could be a great addition to the Hawks squad that just got done reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. Johnson got to play under Coach K at Duke, so he had the privilege of playing under one of the best basketball coaches in the world.