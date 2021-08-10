Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lompoc, CA

Trailer fire displaces family in Lompoc

By KSBY Staff
Posted by 
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fU8VE_0bNp61tL00

Five people were displaced when a fire broke out in a 5 th wheel trailer in Lompoc Tuesday morning.

The Lompoc City Fire Department says firefighters responded to the fire around 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of North O Street.

Once on scene, crews noticed smoke and flames coming from the trailer.

Neighbors reported that no one was inside and upon a search, fire officials say that was confirmed.

None of the nearby homes were damaged and no one was injured.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to knock down the flames.

The Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department also responded to assist and the Red Cross was called out to assist the family of five displaced by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

Comments / 2

KSBY News

KSBY News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Lompoc, CA
Lompoc, CA
Crime & Safety
Lompoc, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Related
Montecito, CAPosted by
KSBY News

Montecito Fire crews battle Dixie Fire

Two engines from Montecito are part of the team fighting the massive Dixie Fire in Northern California. Montecito Fire Department said in a tweet that a Type 1 engine and a Type 3 wildland engine have been deployed to the Dixie Fire.

Comments / 2

Community Policy