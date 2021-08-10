Travel Tuesday: Up Close & Personal with Mount Rainier

Any respectable Seattle local could point out Rainier on the horizon (if the day is clear enough, that is!) but most of us are only familiar with its commanding presence from far away. Might be time to level up your PNW proficiency with a visit to the mountain itself, like Emerald City resident Catrina Kindahl-Ross did on her trip through Mount Rainier National Park. From pale blue sheets of glaciated ice to lush meadows of wildflowers, there are so many different environments to explore all around the peak. So grab your hiking boots and click along in the gallery below to start planning your sunshiny visit to Mount Rainier National Park!