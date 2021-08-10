Community health centers play key role in caring effort
National Community Health Center Week 2021 will be celebrated in person and virtually this year through Aug, 14. Elected officials will join communities across the country in elevating the work community health centers have done while fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 to keep our communities healthy and safe. Their visits and messages will demonstrate that not only is it possible to move beyond the partisan divide over health care, but also to support and agree on a program vital to our communities.thebusinesstimes.com
