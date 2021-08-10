Here’s Your Guide to Boot Shopping in Abilene and the Big Country

The awards, the headlining tour, the accolades — Josh Abbott and the Josh Abbott Band predicted all of it, but not for themselves. During this episode of the Radio Texas Live Legends podcast, host Buddy Logan revisits a February 2013 interview with the JAB. The conversation finds them between iconic albums, Small Town Family Dream (2012) and Front Row Seat (2015). These are two very different projects, the second of which was inspired by a very dark time in the lead singer's life. During this talk, however, everything is roses: Abbott and his bandmates play a trivia game before diving into what they've been up to, and finally, why Kacey Musgraves is set to be (at the time) country music's next great female superstar.