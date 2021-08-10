FYI: Here’s why Seattle Fire Department added ‘encampment’ label to call log

Tracking emergency dispatches, we usually check the Seattle Fire Department‘s Real-Time 911 page multiple times a day. It’s an automated log of where, when, and why SFD units are dispatched. From time to time, the call types on the log change – for example, what used to be “assault with weapons” if a weapon was believed to be involved changed in 2018 to “scenes of violence.” On Monday, we noticed a new designation – the word “encampment” was appearing before some fire and medical calls, such as this one from Monday’s log: