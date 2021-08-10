Cancel
UFC

Brett Johns vs. Erik Perez in the works for Bellator 268

By Danny Segura, Follow @dannyseguratv
 3 days ago
A key Bellator bantamweight matchup is coming this fall.

A bout between veterans Brett Johns and Erik Perez is in the works for Bellator 268 on Oct. 16., MMA Junkie has learned from multiple sources close to the situation.

Johns (17-3 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) is in search of his first win in Bellator, as he lost to Danny Sabatello in his promotional debut back in May at Bellator 259. Prior to that, the Welsh fighter was on a two-fight winning streak with wins in the UFC over Montel Jackson and Tony Gravely.

Meanwhile, Perez (20-8 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) is looking to build momentum under the Bellator banner. “Goyito” picked up his first Bellator win by outpointing Blaine Shutt at Bellator 259 in May. He was on a two-fight losing streak that plagued his start in Bellator prior to the win over Shutt.

Bellator 268 takes place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, featuring light heavyweight grand prix semifinal bouts Vadim Nemkov vs. Anthony Johnson and Corey Anderson vs. Ryan Bader.

