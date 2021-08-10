SAU 9 Re-entry plan decision coming Thursday

CONWAY — Members of the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee overwhelmingly support a plan they believe will keep students and staff safe for the 2021-22 school year. While the plan does not mandate masks to start school Sept. 2, Superintendent Kevin Richard said at last Thursday’s Zoom meeting that given the increased COVID-19 cases statewide and impact the Delta variant is having on children, he would recommend masking to begin the year.