Conway, NH

SAU 9 Re-entry plan decision coming Thursday

By Lloyd Jones
conwaydailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY — Members of the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee overwhelmingly support a plan they believe will keep students and staff safe for the 2021-22 school year. While the plan does not mandate masks to start school Sept. 2, Superintendent Kevin Richard said at last Thursday’s Zoom meeting that given the increased COVID-19 cases statewide and impact the Delta variant is having on children, he would recommend masking to begin the year.

