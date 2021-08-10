Volunteers blast away offensive graffiti from Durango climbing area

The popular climbing crag, locally known as X-rock, is finally clean after being hit with unsettling graffiti in early June. The racist, vulgar and antisemitic text and images spanned areas from the parking lot and trail to rock faces around the X-rock formation, located just north of Durango on the west side of U.S. Highway 550. On Saturday, the nonprofit Keeping Colorado Beautiful, local volunteers and La Plata County staff members spent hours removing paint from the area.