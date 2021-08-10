Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito dies of pancreatic cancer
Chicago Blackhawks franchise icon Tony Esposito died Tuesday at the age of 78 following a short battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced. The Hall of Fame goaltender played all but one of his 16 NHL seasons in the Windy City, and he remains the all-time franchise leader in shutouts (74) and career wins (418). Three Vezina Trophies (1970, 1972, 1974) punctuated Esposito's decorated career. The Blackhawks retired his No. 35 in 1988.www.thescore.com
Comments / 3