The 10 Best Survivor Seasons of All-Time

There are several TV shows that have been known to feature one guest star after another, sometimes well before the stars really took off on their own career, and others long after they were already known to millions of people. While some might be able to boast an impressive array of talent, Miami Vice kind smiles at that number as it unloads a veritable treasure trove of actors that were seen to star on the show at one point or another. Many of them ended up biting the dust at some point in the show, which would eliminate any chance of wondering where they went, while others weren’t really expected to come back anyway. But the roster of stars that graced the lineup during the show’s run was absolutely impressive since people might come to realize that there are names on this list that they would have never expected to see. It kind of goes to show that plenty of actors are bound to have credits on their acting resume that a lot of people might know little to nothing about.