ESP8266 Network Meters Show Off Unique Software

Reading, UK -- August 10, 2021 -- It is important to model an SoC well in advance to avoid costly over design or insufficient performance and to create a hardware emulation on which representative end user applications can be run. Detailed architectural modelling provides reasonable estimates of the performance, power, memory resources, and the NoC (Network on Chip) configuration that will be required along with an indicative size of the die and what it is likely to cost. With this information, a customer can decide whether to proceed with the design, if it needs to be adjusted or even cancelled. Sondrel™ has created unique, proprietary modelling flow software, initially for use with Arm® and Synopsys® tools, that dramatically reduces the time to do this from months to a few days, which Sondrel claims to be an industry first for a services organisation.