Bakery and cafe with international flavor headed to SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — Tous les Jours has snapped up its first Charlotte location.

The French-Asian-inspired bakery and cafe has signed a deal for 3,007 square feet in Piedmont Town Center in SouthPark. That space was formerly Terrace Cafe.

Chulho Chang will own that franchise location. It aims to open by year end.

“A big part of what made me want to bring Tous les Jours to Charlotte was my own personal desire for one here,” he says.

