Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Bakery and cafe with international flavor headed to SouthPark

By Charlotte Business Journal
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEKYy_0bNp3xSF00

CHARLOTTE — Tous les Jours has snapped up its first Charlotte location.

[Ho, ho, ho: 2021 Southern Christmas Show is a go]

The French-Asian-inspired bakery and cafe has signed a deal for 3,007 square feet in Piedmont Town Center in SouthPark. That space was formerly Terrace Cafe.

Chulho Chang will own that franchise location. It aims to open by year end.

“A big part of what made me want to bring Tous les Jours to Charlotte was my own personal desire for one here,” he says.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
46K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southpark#Bakery#Food Drink#Southpark#Tous#French#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

LA-based JINYA Ramen Bar opening in Uptown and SouthPark

JINYA Ramen Bar is slated to open September 6 in the new Ally Charlotte Center tower in Uptown. And this just in: They’re planning a second location, too. The second location will open in the Hazel SouthPark Apartments retail space in early 2022. It’ll be in a corner space just off Barclay Downs Drive. Why […] The post LA-based JINYA Ramen Bar opening in Uptown and SouthPark appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy