Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Amazon’s rapid expansion of local footprint speeds up deliveries

By Charlotte Business Journal
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GukVD_0bNp3r9t00

CHARLOTTE — Amazon.com has filled millions of square feet in the Charlotte region with distribution, fulfillment and sortation facilities in recent years, confirming several new locations already this year. Now the e-commerce giant is delivering its fastest service yet to the Queen City as a result.

[Amazon announces new $100 million distribution center for NC]

The company highlighted its debut of faster same-day deliveries in Charlotte and five other cities in a recent blog post. Shoppers may now get certain items “from click to doorstep” in as little as five hours — and sometimes less, Amazon says.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

(Watch the video below: Amazon to roll out palm scanning technology across the U.S.)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
46K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Cox Media Group#Apps#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Kentucky StateThe Verge

Amazon’s $1.5 billion Air Hub opens in Kentucky to speed up deliveries

Your Amazon packages may be getting an express ticket — Amazon has finished building its $1.5 billion air hub, located at the Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport, and has started operations there. Amazon started building the 800,000-square-foot facility in 2019, and it now boasts robots, miles of conveyor belts, and more.
ElectronicsValueWalk

What Happened To Amazon’s Delivery Drones Announced 8 Years Ago?

In 2013, the founder of Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos said that in just “five years” a significant part of Amazon packages would be drone-delivered. However, eight years later, Prime Air is yet to take off. Exclusive: Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Details Thesis For Biotech Sector. Lee Ainslie's Maverick USA is...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Gopuff Acquires European Delivery Platform Dija

Philadelphia-based delivery company Gopuff on Thursday (Aug. 12) signed a definitive agreement to acquire European delivery platform Dija, the second time Gopuff has gone overseas to expand its global reach, following its recently announced acquisition of U.K.-based Fancy. The Dija deal gives Gopuff a foothold in France and Spain and...
California StateLos Angeles Daily News

Amazon leases large delivery station in Moorpark, as part of ongoing Southern California expansion

Amazon continued its expansion across the region by signing a lease of a 202,421-square feet industrial building in Moorpark, the company confirmed on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The building, which was recently refurbished, is located in the industrial area at 6000 Condor Drive and features 16 dock positions, 24-foot ceiling clearance and a fenced/secured yard, company officials said. Located in close proximity to the 118 Freeway, it includes nearly 25,000-square feet of office space.
Tallahassee, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Amazon to open two delivery stations in area as part of major expansion

Amazon is adding five delivery stations in Florida including one each in Pinellas and Lee counties. The stations are part of a major expansion in Florida by the online retailer expected to bring more than 2,000 jobs to the state. The biggest piece of the expansion is a 630.000-square-foot fulfillment center in Tallahassee that will employ 1,000 and is scheduled to open late next year.
Pinellas Park, FL995qyk.com

Amazon Delivery Center Coming To Pinellas Park

An Amazon delivery center is coming to Pinellas Park. Amazon announced plans to add a Fulfillment Center in Tallahassee and five new delivery centers across Florida including one in Pinellas Park. The 40,000-square-foot center will be at 6101 45th St. N. and it is expected to open in 2022. The Pinellas Park location will expedite last-mile delivery to customers nearby.
EconomyPosted by
700WLW

Cincinnati Now at the Center of Amazon's Delivery Network

The new 1.5 billion dollar Amazon Air hub is now up and running at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. Four years of planning and construction went into development of the facility that now serves as the central hub for Amazon Air's, U-S Cargo network and is located on the south side of CVG.
Businesstheloadstar.com

The slow collapse of Amazon’s drone delivery dream

There’s a fascinating article in Wired on the “dysfunctional” UK department of Amazon Prime Air, which, say former employees, is engaged in “one gigantic oversell”. The department’s original promise, to mass-market e-commerce drone delivery, are said to be “years” from reality. “Everything started collapsing inwards because [Amazon] piled too much...
Businessdronedj.com

After Amazon’s UK cutbacks, DHL abandons Parcelcopter delivery drone project

DHL, the first parcel service provider in the world to directly integrate a drone logistically into its delivery chain, has reportedly discontinued the Parcelcopter project. The last prototype that the company developed for consumer drone deliveries was in 2018. And now, DHL has confirmed to news reporters in Germany that it no longer intends to continue testing Parcelcopter or manufacture its own drones.
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Rivian's Amazon Delivery Van Now Has A Name

With the upcoming launches of the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning, the electric pickup truck market is about to expand rapidly. Customer deliveries of the F-150 Lightning are scheduled to start in spring 2022 and the Cybertruck has also been delayed. A relative newcomer, Rivian, on the other hand, is pushing ahead with the production of the R1T truck and R1S SUV.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Amazon Expands Same-Day Delivery Program

Amazon added six more communities to its Same-Day Delivery initiative, which gives buyers in eligible cities access to as many as 3 million items in a dozen categories, including baby, beauty and health, kitchen and dining, electronics, pet supplies and more. Prime members in Baltimore, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Houston and...
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon’s delivery drone plans are reportedly crashing

Amazon Prime Air may have promised a zippy world of drone deliveries, but the retail behemoth is grounding the fleet in at least one country according to a new report. Announced in 2016, Prime Air was billed as the next generation of super-timely delivery options, bypassing roads in favor of flying directly to shoppers with smaller, urgent items.
Telegraph

Amazon's drone deliveries in doubt after Cambridge cutbacks

Amazon has cut back its Cambridge drone delivery project, shooting down hopes of airborne package drop-offs in the near future. The US technology giant has reportedly slashed up to 100 staff at its Prime Air division, many of them in Cambridge, where the online retailer has been testing unmanned drone deliveries from a secret airfield.
Businessmediarunsearch.co.uk

Amazon’s drone deliveries may be further away than we thought

Being a mainstay for Amazon for the foreseeable future, the company’s drone delivery service could be at risk – at least in its UK operations. A report published by Wired showed that the British division of the company is characterized by chaos and mismanagement, which is slowly destroying plans for the flying devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy