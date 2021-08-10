Amazon’s rapid expansion of local footprint speeds up deliveries

CHARLOTTE — Amazon.com has filled millions of square feet in the Charlotte region with distribution, fulfillment and sortation facilities in recent years, confirming several new locations already this year. Now the e-commerce giant is delivering its fastest service yet to the Queen City as a result.

[Amazon announces new $100 million distribution center for NC]

The company highlighted its debut of faster same-day deliveries in Charlotte and five other cities in a recent blog post. Shoppers may now get certain items “from click to doorstep” in as little as five hours — and sometimes less, Amazon says.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

(Watch the video below: Amazon to roll out palm scanning technology across the U.S.)

©2021 Cox Media Group