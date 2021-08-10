Governor hands out checks to first responders while pushing back on his COVID-19 critics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey and their daughter were in Jacksonville to keep a promise he made to first responders.

At the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, he handed out bonus checks to the men and women in blue.

"It is $1k for every sworn law enforcement officers as well as fire and EMTs," said DeSantis.

Randy Wyse is president of the Jacksonville Firefighters union. He was not present but said first responders have been impacted by the pandemic.

"It has been very stressful to these firefighters responding to these calls," said Wyse.

Stress that is being affected by the recent surge in the highly contagious delta variant. The governor, who has been criticized for his handling of the recent surge, is pushing back.

He said his data shows hospitalizations are going down.

"I would correct you on that the seven-day average here in Duval County, it has decreased 18% since July first," Gov. DeSantis said.

He said his data shows the tables are turning.

"In South Florida, it is flattening and we are happy with seeing those trends and think it will continue," said DeSantis.

Health care workers have complained that the Governor's office is not taking the front on this surge and wants him to do more. He said if there is a need he is unaware of it.

"We asked what do you need and there hasn't been request," said DeSantis.

His critics would like him to reinstate the Department of Health dashboard.

A website that gives the reader a snapshot of conditions county by county.

"I will talk to the health department about it," said DeSantis. "At the end of the day, they do a very good report that they put out on Fridays it has got a lot of information."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said his office has worked to be responsive to the needs of the health community.

"If they are asking us for something we will do what we can to make it happen," said Curry.

Curry said he receives information from the hospitals routinely but his hands are tied when it comes to making that information public.

"We get the data but I am told I can't release hospital data," he said.

The mayor paused to express his concerns about the increasing cases of children hospitalized with the virus.

"I'm concerned," said Curry, "but I have to keep pushing vaccinations.

Curry said he tells his children to understand their environment and watch their behavior.

In other words are you in a large crowd? Do you practice social distancing?