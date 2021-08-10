Cancel
Congress & Courts

Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill clears the Senate: Here's what it means for you

By Clifford Colby, Laura Michelle Davis
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning, after weeks of back-and-forth negotiations between the Senate and the White House. The bill was approved with a 69-30 vote. The proposed legislation -- which now heads to the House for a vote -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic. "We're on the cusp of an infrastructure decade," Biden said, following the Senate vote, "that I truly believe will transform America."

