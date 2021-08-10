Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jan Blachowicz-Glover Teixeira and Aljamain Sterling-Petr Yan in talks for UFC 267 on Fight Island, sources say

By Brett Okamoto
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC is heading back to Fight Island on Oct. 30, officials announced Tuesday. UFC 267 will officially take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and will feature a series of fan events titled Abu Dhabi Showdown Week. The event is part of a multiyear agreement the UFC signed with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi in 2019. The deal extends through 2023.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Petr Yan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight Island#Combat#Tsn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Derrick Lewis From UFC

Dana White is one of those characters that you either love of hate. Dana seems to be a rather hot topic as it pertains to people who control an organization. If Dana does well by your fighter, let’s say, like someone of the status of Conor McGregor, then surely you are just fine with how Dana White runs things. Now, if Dana isn’t doing all he can by your or your favorite fighter, well, then that only means that Dana is the bad guy in your book. One person who may be feeling the latter is none other than Derrick Lewis as Dana just dropped a bombshell….Conor McGregor ‘Humiliating’ Video With Dana White Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Humiliating’ Video With Dana White Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor had suffered a loss against Dustin Poirier after sustaining a broken leg injury at UFC 264 last month. The Irishman had claimed to have stress fractures he sustained leading up to his trilogy with ‘The Diamond’. Conor McGregor reveals he spoke with Dana...
UFCtalesbuzz.com

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane purse, salaries: How much money will they make at UFC 265?

Ciryl Gane is perfectly balanced — and so will his checkbook after this weekend. Gane enters Saturday’s interim UFC heavyweight championship bout with his first opportunity to grab gold in the promotion after a lengthy and successful Muay Thai career, but he faces a difficult task as he opposed UFC heavyweight stalwart Derrick Lewis in Houston on Saturday.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White says he has “abandoned all hope” of Khabib Nurmagomedov ever fighting in the UFC again

UFC president Dana White says that he has “abandoned all hope” of former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov ever fighting in the UFC again. Nurmagomedov first made mention of wanting to retire last October after he finished Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. At the time, Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap had just passed away due to complications from COVID-19, and so White told the champ to take a few months off before making any final decision about his future. However, Nurmagomedov decided that he was at peace with his career and made the call to walk away in his prime with a perfect 29-0 record in MMA. But because he is still in his early 30s and has never lost, White has been holding out hope that he would change his mind about his retirement.
UFCMMAmania.com

Dana White offers Jon Jones immediate heavyweight title shot, ‘Bones’ responds

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is trying to get former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to make his heavyweight debut against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic, who is already on board for that contest. Don’t hold your breath. But if “Bones” opts to sit on the sidelines for...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Accuses Top UFC Star Of ‘Cheating’

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is set to compete against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 for the interim heavyweight title. While many are ready to see this fight take place, it looks like Derrick is stunning fans with just how nervous he is about the upcoming bout. Actually, nervous is an understatement. Derrick Lewis is going into this scared, petrified, and most of all – very sure about how this will all turn out during the match. Halle Berry Shows Off Abs In UFC Fighter Photo.
UFCMMAmania.com

Highlights! Ciryl Gane TKOs Derrick Lewis during third round brawl | UFC 265

Things in UFC 265’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) went about as people expected ... right up until the end. For the first two rounds, Ciryl Gane picked apart Derrick Lewis on the outside, sliding away from “Black Beast” anytime he loaded up on his infamous right hands. But, in the third round, something changed. Gane stopped breaking off after each exchange. He charged in and took on Lewis head-to-head. And he won the war, beating up Lewis along the cage and dropping him to the canvas where ground-and-pound forced the referee to stop the bout.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals which fighter hit him the hardest in his UFC career

Khabib Nurmagomedov has fought a lot of power punchers in his UFC career but one opponent sticks out. When Nurmagomedov fought Conor McGregor at UFC 229, many said he had to be worried about the Irishman’s power. He had been knocking everyone out at featherweight and knocked out and dropped Eddie Alvarez several times in his UFC lightweight debut. Yet, for “The Eagle” he says Justin Gaethje is the hardest hitter he has ever fought.
UFCHouston Chronicle

Derrick Lewis says fighting Ciryl Gane isn't about the UFC belt

UFC president Dana White says there are a lot of heavyweights in the company, but “none of them are like Derrick Lewis.”. There’s plenty that makes the Houston heavyweight contender unique. In a sport full of complex technique, Lewis relies mostly on an explosive right hand. Although he’s shy in public, if you put a microphone in his hands, he consistently delivers hilarious one-liners that make him one of the most popular fighters in the sport.
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC 265 Fight Card: Who is fighting tonight?

Tonight’s UFC 265 event is headlined by a fantastic heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, but the rest of the fight card is packed with well-matched and exciting matchups. Lewis vs. Gane is understandably drawing the most attention considering it’s Lewis’ explosive power going up against a highly-skilled...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib ‘Humiliated’ In Training Fight By UFC Star

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Nurmagomedov’s last professional MMA fight took place back in October 2020. He earned a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje to successfully retain the UFC Lightweight Title. After the bout, an emotional Nurmagomedov told Jon Anik that his fighting career is over. He mentioned a promise he made to his mother of never fighting again after the death of his father Abdulmanap. Khabib also revealed why he really tired from the MMA world.
UFCBloody Elbow

Ouch! Thief tries to steal car, quickly learns fanny pack wearing owner is a UFC fighter (video)

Maybe the bright yellow fanny pack boosted his confidence in pulling off the crime, but a would-be car thief instantly learned the hard way that he targeted the wrong person. As seen on the security cam footage, Bellator vet and current UFC welterweight Jordan Williams walked into a store sporting his fanny pack. Moments later, a man enters his car and tries to steal it.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Look In Photo Stuns WWE Fans

Bray Wyatt is looking a bit different now that we haven’t really seen him for months. Bray looks like he may have gotten in a fight, but it wasn’t with another star in the ring. Quite the contrary, actually as Bray looks like he got in a fight with his razor. As sad as it is to say, the Bray that we once knew is no more. This new Bray is, well, different. In fact, this Bray is a stark difference from the Bray we remember as a very signature piece to his entire look is now completely gone. Keith Lee Reveals Heartbreaking News From Doctor.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires UFC Star After ‘Accidental’ Cheating

UFC President Dana White has released Kai Kamaka after his illegal move in a fight. Kamaka (8-4-1 MMA, 1-2-1 UFC) went 1-2-1 under the UFC banner, with his lone octagon win coming in his promotional debut, a “Fight of the Night” war against Tony Kelley at UFC 252. Daniel Cormier UFC Firing Rumor Claim Stuns Fans.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video shows UFC welterweight Jordan Williams stop man from stealing his car

A would-be car thief got more than he bargained for when he tried stealing the car of a UFC fighter. On Wednesday, UFC welterweight Jordan Williams shared surveillance video of an incident that took place outside of a gas station in which a man attempted to steal his car. Williams was in the gas station’s convenience store when the man successfully entered his car, started it and was able to back up, but he didn’t get far. When Williams realized what was happening, he charged the driver’s side, opened the door, and threw some knees while grabbing onto the man before throwing him out of the card.

Comments / 0

Community Policy