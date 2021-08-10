Cleveland mayoral candidates to square off in 'Voters First' debate

With just over a month to go until the primary election, those vying to become Cleveland's next mayor will square off in a debate this evening.

The debate, co-hosted by The City Club of Cleveland and Ideastream Public Media, is being held at the Westfield Studio Theatre inside the Idea Center in Playhouse Square starting at 7:30 p.m.

All seven candidates seeking to replace Frank Jackson as mayor of Cleveland have been invited to participate in the debate.

Tonight's debate will cover the following topics: Racial equity, public safety, housing, transparency in government, and health equity. Rick Jackson, Senior Host/Producer with Ideastream Public Media, will serve as moderator. The debate will exclusively feature questions coming directly from voters asking about issues and topics that are most important their communities.

There will be another "Voters First" debate from the City Club of Cleveland and Ideastream Public Media on Tuesday, August 17.

Cuyahoga County's Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, September 14. That will be the day when Clevelanders will head to the polls and help decide who will be their next mayor to replace the retiring Frank Jackson. The primary is considered non-partisan, with the top two finishers moving on to face each other in the General Election on November 2.

Here are the Cleveland mayoral candidates who officially filed their petitions and will be on the ballot on September 14:

The deadline to register for the Cuyahoga County Primary Election is August 16. Click here for more information.

You can watch tonight's debate in the player below:

