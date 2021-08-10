Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 703 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Spartanburg, or near Croft State Park, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Roebuck, Moore, Croft State Park, Cedar Springs, Pauline and Spartanburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH