Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kit Carson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kit Carson County through 530 PM MDT At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Seibert, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kit Carson County County. This includes Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 399 and 410. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH