Severe Weather Statement issued for Jo Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jo Daviess A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR EASTERN WHITESIDE...EASTERN JO DAVIESS...CARROLL AND STEPHENSON COUNTIES At 602 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Argyle to near Freeport to near Franklin Grove, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include German Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
