Tornado Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 603 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Black Creek, or 16 miles south of Shawano, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Oneida, Nichols, Leeman, Laney, Briarton, Hofa Park and Rose Lawn. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN