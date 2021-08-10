Flood Advisory issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Berks FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR BERKS COUNTY At 702 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Reading, Wyomissing, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Topton, Robesonia, and Leesport. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 44. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 7 and 11.