Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Lower Brewster County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Lower Brewster County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Brewster County through 645 PM CDT At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Persimmon Gap, or 17 miles northwest of Panther Junction, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Persimmon Gap, Big Bend National Park, Terlingua Ranch Lodge and Terlingua Ranch Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
