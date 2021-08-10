Severe Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Dinwiddie, Nottoway by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Amelia; Dinwiddie; Nottoway A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NOTTOWAY...NORTHWESTERN DINWIDDIE AND SOUTHEASTERN AMELIA COUNTIES At 704 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mannboro to near Wilsons to near Fort Pickett, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Blackstone, Mannboro, Wilsons, Spainville, Scotts Fork, North Wellville, Earls, Ammon, Darvills, Center Star, Church Road, Wellville, Five Forks, Walkers, Hebron, Rocky Run, Ford and Pattersons Store. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH