Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Willie Mack III wins Mastercard APGA Tour Championship, earns APGA Player of the Year honors

By Todd Kelly
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTqjB_0bNp1V0R00
Photo by APGA

Willie Mack III is now a three-time APGA Player of the Year.

Mack shot an 8-under 64 on Tuesday in the final round of the Advocates Professional Golf Association’s Mastercard APGA Tour Championship at TPC Sugarloaf to claim the circuit’s top prize. He opened with a 65 on Monday.

Mack have five birdies on the back nine to seize control of the 36-hole tournament. With it, he claims the season-long Lexus Cup Point Standings title. He pocketed a total of $27,500 in prize money, combining the tournament winner’s purse of $10,000 with a $17,500 bonus pool prize for performance over eight regular-season events, and he won the use of a Lexus car for a year.

Mack also earned a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School in September.

“Everything came together pretty well again today,” said Mack. “Including the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour, these are the biggest events I’ve played, so this would be one of the top stretches of my career, for sure. I’ve been able to play better with the opportunities that came along. Knowing I can play out there (on the PGA Tour) definitely helps my confidence.”

Mack played the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January and Genesis Invitational in February on sponsor exemptions. He later made the cut at both the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic.

Patrick Newcomb finished second at TPC Sugarloaf, two strokes back. Tim O’Neal and Aaron Beverly tied for third, four shots back. Landon Lyons was fifth.

Mastercard joined as title sponsor of the APGA Tour Championship on Monday.

The APGA Tour next has an event Sept. 20-22 at Bluestone Country Club in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, called the APGA Tour Valley Forge.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
58K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Deere Classic#Farmers Insurance Open#Tpc Sugarloaf#Lexus#The Korn Ferry Tour#The Pga Tour#Genesis Invitational#Bluestone Country Club#Blue Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfchatsports.com

Willie Mack III grabs 66th pro win in Billy Horschel Invitational at TPC Sawgrass

Billy Horschel, TPC Sawgrass, WGC Invitational, Willie Mack, PGA Tour, Todd Anderson, Grant-Valkaria, Shelvin Mack, Farmers Insurance Group, All Progressives Grand Alliance. Willie Mack III won his 66th professional title on Saturday at the inaugural Billy Horschel APGA Tour Invitational at TPC Sawgrass. “It’s been a special few days this...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Mack attack: Willie Mack III gets on a roll to grab first-round lead in APGA event at TPC Sawgrass

It was likely just a matter of time before Willie Mack III made a move. Mack, who has won the most Advocates Professional Golf Tour victories with six and has 59 other professional victories, birdied four of five holes on the back nine of the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Friday and finished with a 3-under-par 69 to take a two-shot lead in the first round of the Billy Horschel APGA Invitational over Mahindra Lutchman, Kamaiu Johnson and Troy Taylor II.
Sportspdc.tv

Stunning comeback as Price wins Players Championship 21

Gerwyn Price produced a scintillating comeback against Damon Heta to win 8-7 and secure his 20th PDC title at Players Championship 21 in Barnsley. Kicking off the sixth PDC Super Series of the year, Price was in inspired form as he secured his first title since March. But in the...
GolfGwinnett Daily Post

Erik van Rooyen earns Barracuda title for first PGA Tour win

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen birdied two of the last three holes Sunday at the Barracuda Championship at Truckee, Calif., to emerge with his first career PGA Tour win. van Rooyen carded a plus-16 in the final round at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course, leaving him at plus-50 in the event's Modified Stableford scoring system.
Saint Joseph, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Jacob Scott leaves putter in bag to win tour championship

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The back-nine of Jacob Scott’s round on Monday at the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour Championship might as well come with a ‘Do not try this at home’ disclaimer. After nine tournaments and with the tour championship within his grasp, the Spoofhound sophomore tried something he has...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Local golf notes: Willie Mack III's big year rolls on; PJ Maybank III, 16, opening eyes

Willie Mack III's most memorable year of professional golf continued over the weekend at TPC Sawgrass, where he collected his 66th professional victory. Mack, the Flint native and longtime mini-tour grinder, won for the seventh time on the diversity-focused Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour. He won the inaugural tournament sponsored by PGA Tour player Billy Horschel, posted consecutive 69s to win by four shots over Michigan State golfer Troy Taylor II, taking the first-place check of $25,000. Taylor and Mack were tied with seven holes to play.
High SchoolPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

High school athletes earned All-America honors in 12 events at Junior Olympic track championships

Northern Kentucky high school athletes earned All-America honors in 12 events at the Junior Olympic national track and field championships in Jacksonville, Fla. They were all members of the BCK Thoroughbreds club team who competed in the 17-18, 15-16 and 13-14 age group events during the seven-day championship meet that ended Sunday at the University of North Florida.
reviewjournal.com

New Jersey player wins WSOP Online championship, $146K

Drew O’Connell won the main event of the U.S. portion of the World Series of Poker Online early Sunday. O’Connell prevailed in a field of 821 entries (537 players and 284 re-entries) in the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship on WSOP.com. Playing under the screen name “dudeguydrew,” the New Jersey resident won $146,893 and his first WSOP bracelet. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)
SportsBBC

Peter Wright beats Jonny Clayton to win Players Championship 23

World number two Peter Wright beat Jonny Clayton in the final of Players Championship 23. Wright, who lost in the Players Championship 22 final against Ryan Searle, missed five match darts as he saw his 7-4 lead pulled back by Clayon or a match-deciding leg. Despite having the throw in...
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Official World Golf Ranking to change points-gathering system in 2022

The governing board of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) has announced a series of enhancements to the way that it calculates its ranking of the world’s best male professional golfers. The updated system will incorporate modern statistical techniques which will allow all eligible players and events to be more...
Toledo, OHPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Willie Mack III: "I got a putting tip back home"

APGA Tour star Willie Mack III continued his streak of impressive performances with a seven under par 65 Monday to take a one stroke lead after the first round of the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship presented by Lexus at TPC Sugarloaf. Willie Mack III, statements. “I’ve been playing well. Been...
Hoover, ALhooversun.com

McKinnon, Widra earn state Player of the Year honors

Two athletes from the Hoover school system were named the top player in Alabama in their respective sport by Gatorade. Rya McKinnon, a Hoover volleyball star, and Annabelle Widra, a Spain Park softball standout, each were named Gatorade Player of the Year for the state after their terrific seasons during the 2020-21 school year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy