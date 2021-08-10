Cancel
Hamilton County, TN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 704 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ridgeside, or near Chattanooga, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chattanooga, East Ridge and Ooltewah. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

