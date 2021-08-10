Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Holmes, North Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Walton; Holmes; North Walton; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Walton, Holmes and northwestern Washington Counties through 645 PM CDT At 602 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Bonifay, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Funiak Springs, Bonifay, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Esto, Westville, Noma, Hinsons Crossroads, Cluster Springs, Gaskin, Whitehead Crossroads, Alpine Heights, Cerrogordo, Darlington, Gritney, Arrant Settlement and De Funiak Spring Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH