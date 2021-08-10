Orlando Burger Week returns for extended run

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re craving a juicy burger with toppings ranging from the conventional to the unique at a discount, Orlando has just the thing for you.

Orlando Burger Week returns Wednesday and runs for an additional five days this year, through Aug. 25, offering $6 burgers plus gourmet blends, off-menu specialties and beer pairings.

This year, 33 restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding communities will be offering their unique take on the burger.

Most locations will also offer carry-out for $5 per order, with a limit of five $6 burgers per carry-out order.

See a map of participating restaurants below:

Orlando Burger Week’s website says to expect restaurants to have long waits and be “extremely busy.” Restaurants will be encouraged to post their waits and remaining burgers for the day on social media.

Burger Week revelers are encouraged to purchase sides and extras and to “tip like a pro.”

