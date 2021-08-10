Cancel
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Video: Cops in Florida Want Ghost Hunters to Stop Breaking Into Historic Hotel

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
Authorities in a Florida city are asking aspiring ghost hunters to stop breaking into a historic hotel that, they say, is not actually haunted. According to a local media report, the weird request was issued by police in the city of Sebring, which is home to a once-lavish resort hotel known as the Kenilworth Lodge. Built in 1916, the giant 65,000-square-foot building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and once served as something of a centerpiece in the community.

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

#Ghost Hunters#Sebring
