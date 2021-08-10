Video: Cops in Florida Want Ghost Hunters to Stop Breaking Into Historic Hotel

Officials in California are reportedly debating the future of the famed Queen Mary ship after it has come to light that the purportedly haunted vessel and wildly popular tourist destination has fallen into a worrisome state of disrepair. The past few years have not been kind to the majestic ocean liner, which was built in 1936 and has been docked at the city of Long Beach since 1964, as an inspection of the ship found that it needed approximately $23 million in repairs to prevent it from possibly capsizing. Making matters all the more uncertain, control of the vessel reverted back to the city earlier this summer when the company that had been operating the site threw in the proverbial towel after failing to turn a profit.