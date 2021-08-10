Cancel
These Photos Show The Immense Scale Of The Wildfires Ravaging Greece

By Kirsten Chilstrom
buzzfeednews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of wildfires in Greece have forced people to evacuate as the nation struggles to regain control over the natural disaster. On the Greek island of Evia, which produces many staples, including olives, figs, and honey, wildfires have forced residents and their animals onto ferries and into temporary shelters. “These last few days have been among the hardest for our country in decades,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. “We are dealing with a natural disaster of unprecedented dimensions.” The causes of the blazes have yet to be determined, although they are inextricably linked to human-caused climate change. The planet has already warmed 2.1 degrees since 1880, according to NASA, exacerbating the frequency and scale of natural disasters. Wildfire seasons are becoming more drawn out. And heat waves are becoming hotter, occurring more frequently, and lasting longer.

