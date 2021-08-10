Pokemon Legends: Arceus Direct Could Come Soon
Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Now Catch ‘Em All Without the Need for Battles. Pokemon Legends: Arceus Direct could be coming soon, based on what some eagle-eyed fans have spotted in a July interview with the Pokemon Company. This interview took place on July 24th, but it was only recently that it went viral after some fans realized that Senior Marketing Director JC Smith was hinting at a possible release date on the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Direct.cogconnected.com
