New Veterans Law Judges Appointed to Adjudicate More Appeals for Veterans

VA has issued an interim final rule to establish presumptive service connection for three chronic respiratory health conditions, i.e., asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis, to include rhinosinusitis, in association with presumed exposures to fine, particulate matter. These presumptions apply to veterans with a qualifying period of service, i.e., who served on active military, naval or air service in the Southwest Asia theater of operations during the Persian Gulf War, as well as in Afghanistan, Syria, Djibouti or Uzbekistan, on or after September 19, 2001, during the Gulf War. Comments concerning this interim final rule may be submitted within 60 days of the publication of this information in the Congressional Record on August 5, 2021. Browse Burn Pit interim final rule for more information and instructions on how to make public comment for consideration.