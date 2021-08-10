Cancel
New Veterans Law Judges Appointed to Adjudicate More Appeals for Veterans

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Board of Veterans’ Appeals appointed 20 new Veterans Law Judges to deliver more Veterans appeals decisions — bringing the total to 113 VLJs. Most of the new VLJs will arrive prior to the end of fiscal year 2021, with additional judges to...

